NPWF condemns alleged racial harassment of Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur

The National People’s Women Front (NPWF), the women’s wing of the National People's Party, has strongly condemned the alleged stalking, racial abuse, intimidation and physical assault of a young doctor from Nagaland pursuing her postgraduate studies at AIIMS Gorakhpur.

In a statement issued from New Delhi, NPWF President Anet Khaming termed the February 22 incident as “deeply disturbing,” stating that it was not only an attack on an individual woman but an affront to the dignity and safety of all women, particularly those from the Northeast who continue to face racial prejudice in different parts of the country.

“Such acts are unacceptable and must be dealt with the strictest legal action,” she said, while appreciating the prompt registration of an FIR and the efforts of the police authorities in deploying teams to apprehend the accused.

The NPWF urged the government to ensure a swift investigation, speedy justice, and exemplary punishment for those responsible so that a strong message is sent that crimes against women and racial harassment will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The organisation also called for enhanced security measures around institutional premises, particularly near hostels and campus gates, to safeguard women professionals and students.

“India stands united in its diversity. Acts of racial discrimination weaken the very fabric of our nation. We expect firm and decisive action in this matter,” Khaming stated.