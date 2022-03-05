DIMAPUR: Thuingaleng Muivah, General Secretary of the NSCN-IM is reportedly in a serious condition.

Earlier today, he was flown by chopper from the outfit's camp (Hebron) to Dimapur airport. From there, he was taken by ambulance to the CIHSR hospital for his treatment.

Muivah (born 3 March 1934) has been suffering from a series of old age related ailments for quite some time now.

More details awaited.