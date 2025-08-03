NSCN chief vows to defend framework agreement, slams NNPGs as Delhi’s proxy

Commitment Chairman of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN), Q. Tuccu, on August 2, marked the 10th anniversary of the historic Framework Agreement (FA) signed between the NSCN and the Government of India on August 3, with a defiant call to defend the “sanctity” of the agreement and a strong rejection of what he termed as "divisive politics" and “copycat arrangements” like the Agreed Position signed by the NNPGs.

Addressing NSCN cadres on the occasion, Tuccu described the Framework Agreement as a “Red Letter Day” for the Naga people and asserted that it was a recognition by India of the sovereign rights and unique history of the Nagas. He warned that any attempt to undermine or dilute the Framework Agreement would be resisted, saying, “We simply cannot afford to allow our enemy to destroy Naga history.”

Recalling the long and complex negotiation process leading up to the agreement, Tuccu said the NSCN, under General Secretary Th. Muivah, had “left no stone unturned” to convince the Indian side of the legitimacy of the Naga political struggle, citing historical events like the Naga Independence declaration of 1947 and the plebiscite of 1951.

However, the NSCN Chairman expressed concern over the “slow pace” of progress in implementing the agreement and accused the Government of India of dragging its feet under “various pretexts.” He reiterated the NSCN’s unwavering commitment to the FA, declaring it “not just a political document” but a symbol of Naga national identity.

In a strongly worded attack on the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (WC/NNPGs), Tuccu accused the rival group of compromising Naga history by negotiating under the Indian Constitution. He dismissed the Agreed Position signed by the NNPGs as a “deceitful” counterweight created by the Centre to undermine the legitimacy of the NSCN.

“For the NSCN, working with the NNPGs is a dangerous proposition,” he said, adding that the group had “no respect for the rights of the Naga nation” and had failed to defend the Naga political identity.

Tuccu also described the present juncture as a “crossroads” for the Naga movement, urging unity, reconciliation, and spiritual resolve under the banner of “Nagalim for Christ.” He warned against internal divisions and external manipulation, stating, “Divisive elements are roaming around to play the spoilsport and destroy the Framework Agreement altogether.”

Asserting that future generations will hold the NSCN accountable, Tuccu concluded with a rallying cry to remain resilient in defense of the Framework Agreement: “After decades of blood, sweat, and tears, we cannot afford to waver. Our responsibility is to protect the continuation of our God-given history.”

The Framework Agreement, signed in 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSCN leaders, was hailed at the time as a breakthrough in the decades-long Indo-Naga peace process. However, a final solution continues to remain elusive amid deep internal differences within Naga groups and disagreements with New Delhi.