The Naga National Workers while addressing a meeting held at the Agri Expo, 4th Mile, Nagaland stated that it confirms its stand for a unified Nagalim.

The body of members have also acknowledged that they generously follow the ideologies laid down by the founding leaders on the basis of the Naga plebiscite of 16th May, 1951 and further, reaffirm the principle and commitment of ‘one people one nation.’

In a press statement released by the organization stated, “We reject any kind of divisive and repressive policies perpetrated upon the Nagas by the adversaries and its collaborators on the basis of the arbitrary administrative boundaries.”

“We firmly believe, profess and stand by the Framework Agreement signed on 3rd August 2015 for an early honourable and acceptable solution as two sides have already agreed to work out the details on the competencies,” the statement further read.

Upholding the organisation’s ideals of protecting the Nagas Unique history and National principle at any cost, the statement further added, “As necessitated by the situation, the house does reiterate its stand by the decision of National Assembly held on 31st May, 2022, to uphold and protect Nagas unique history and National principle at any cost under the leadership of Chairman Ino Q. Tuccu Vice Chariman Ino Tongmeth Wangnao, and Generaal Secretary Ino. Th. Muivah.”

The organization however re-affirmed that it will not accept any solution that disregard historical and political rights of the Nagas by repeating the act of another Naga Peoples Convention (NPC) and imposing its will upon the Nagas.

Recently, the Federal Government of Nagaland (FGN) commemorated the 75th anniversary of the declaration of Nagaland’s independence at the Chedema Village Ground. Kedahge (President) FGN, Gen. (Retd) Viyalie Metha addressed the people who had gathered to be part of the occasion while raising the National Flag.

Raising the voice for an independent Nagaland country on the occasion of Nagaland’s Independence Day, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) Ato Kilonser Thuingaleng Muivah (Prime Minister of the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim and chief of National Socialist Council of Nagaland) remarked, “What shall we do if the Government of India imposes its will on us? We need to work out a survival strategy. We must stay the course. Our future is in our decision to stand firm on our sovereign right, not in submission to the aggressors.”

“Let us also take critical note that divisive elements and collaborators are restlessly indulging in slanderous fabrications targeting the Framework Agreement. The irony is that the Government of India is keeping pretentious silence over the Framework Agreement it has signed on 3rd August, 2015. But the truth shall prevail in the long run. The 31 May, 2022, Emergency National Assembly is one of the turning points in the history of the Naga political movement. We have taken the stand before God and Naga people that NSCN will uphold and protect the unique Naga history and the Naga National principle at any costs. The Naga flag and constitution are indivisible parts of the recognized sovereignty and unique history. We believe the Indian leaders too understand it,” added Muivah in his speech.