DIMAPUR: Banned militants NSCN(IM) have once again raised a clarion call to repeal the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act, stating that it is time for the Government of India to "dump J. Nehru’s legacy of oppressive hatred towards the Nagas."

'No doubt, the ongoing Indo-Naga political talk is a part of the political initiative. There is, however, too much leaning towards military initiative using the AFSPA. This approach needs to change," the group said.

"It is high time the Government of India repeal AFSPA and exercise the political wisdom of giving due importance to humanity in order to heal the wounds of the Nagas in the hands of the Indian armed forces. It is time the Government of India listens to the voice of the people and thereby takes forward to process building a new chapter of relationship between the Government of India and Naga people," it added.

"For too long the Northeast people, particularly the Nagas, have allowed themselves to be tormented, harassed and slaughtered by the Indian security forces. For too long the Government of India used its armed forces to treat the Nagas as if they are less than human and undeserving of respect and dignity. For too long the Indian armed forces have shown themselves bereft of human conscience. For too long the ghost of Jawaharlal Nehru, the then Prime Minister of India and the brain behind the AFSPA has haunted the Nagas at the cost of Naga’s pride and dignity," read an editorial in the latest edition of the group's mouthpiece 'Nagalim Voice.'

The group also claimed that the AFSPA has been misused by the Indian security forces against the legitimate Naga political movement.

"For too long the beast inside the Indian security forces has turned themselves as ‘terrorists’ to oppress the Naga people. For too long the Government of India has closed its ears to the voice of conscience. For too long the human rights of the Naga people as a nation has been subdued. For too long the Naga people’s human right to life and liberty has been trampled under the heavy boots of the Indian armed forces," the NSCN(IM) added in its editorial.

The NSCN(IM) added that the Nagas "have had enough of all these inhuman treatment and outrageous violence."

The group also condemned the Army's firing on civilians at Oting village under Mon district.

"Nothing hurts more than the Indian army’s horror of fire and blood targeting innocent civilians. This movie like horror of Oting massacre would never be forgotten in the years to come," it said.

Follow us on Facebook