NSCN-IM leaders retract remarks on Nagaland ex-CM SC Jamir after Ao Senden warning

Two senior NSCN-IM leaders have withdrawn their remarks questioning former Nagaland chief minister S C Jamir’s authority to speak on the Naga political issue, following a warning from the Ao Senden, the apex body of the Ao Naga tribe.

NSCN-IM Deputy Ato Kilonser V S Atem and Steering Committee member R H Raising issued a joint declaration on Tuesday, retracting comments they had made about Jamir on September 16.

“If our comments on September 16, 2026, on S C Jamir have hurt the sentiment of the Ao Senden, it was never meant to do so and therefore, we do retract it forthright,” the two leaders said.

The development came after the Ao Senden gave them 15 days to withdraw the remarks, warning that it would be compelled to take its own course of action in the interest of the Nagas if they failed to do so.

The dispute arose after Jamir met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in New Delhi on September 10 and urged him to press the Centre for an early political settlement to the Naga issue.

A few days later, Atem questioned Jamir’s authority to speak on the issue, saying the former chief minister was not an advocate of the Naga people.

The Ao Senden, however, has maintained that the Naga political issue cannot be regarded as the sole domain of any individual, group or faction. It has also said that differences that have emerged during the decades-long political journey should not prevent individual Nagas from expressing their views on the issue.

The NSCN-IM has been engaged in negotiations with the Centre since signing a ceasefire agreement in 1997. The two sides signed the Framework Agreement in August 2015, but a final settlement remains elusive.

Key NSCN-IM demands, including a separate Naga flag and constitution and the integration of Naga-inhabited areas, have remained unresolved, contributing to the prolonged negotiations.