In a meeting held in Kolkata on October 19 between the members of National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), the two have agreed to form the Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation.

Led by the Convenor of NNPGs and Chairman of NSCN (IM, a meeting was held here in Kolkata where both decided to explore, at the earliest, realistic ways for Nagas to move forward on the basis of Naga historical and political rights.

Taking forward the September Joint Accordant’s resolve “to chart a path forward”, the two groups with a renewed spirit of commitment have decided to conceive a common ambition to the values of truth, forgiveness, justice, and peace as the discerning power to help choose a shared future over the divisions of the past.

The groups have formulated to jointly participate and support this process of shaping and building the future of Nagaland with peaceful talks.

It needs mention here that the insurgent group NSCN (IM) and government representatives resumed for peace negotiations on September 21 in order to find a permanent solution to the Naga political issue.

A day before starting the talks with the government, the NSCN (IM) stated that their demand for unification of Naga inhabited territories and a separate flag is “non-negotiable”.

Naga Political Groups and NSCN (IM) meet in Kolkata

The NSCN (IM) also said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Nagalim Voice' that it is "ironic" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "who loves to advertise" his achievements, is expected to bring the Naga issue to a logical conclusion as the stalled Indo-Naga talks pick up the threads with a focus on the Framework Agreement (FA) and formulated papers.

According to the editorial, seven years ago, when Modi took the effort to oversee the "high-profile" FA signing ceremony at his residence on August 3, 2015, it generated tremendous buzz and hope based on the tone of his extremely enthralling speech.

The prime minister took pride in proclaiming to all political figures who mattered that he had solved Southeast Asia's longest-running insurgency. Beyond that, the ceremony was broadcast live throughout the world to commemorate his success in resolving the Naga issue, according to the statement.