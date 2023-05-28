In a shocking incident that unfolded in the early hours of May 27, unknown miscreants vandalized the iconic Naga Club heritage building, drawing widespread condemnation from the NSCN (IM). The building, which houses the office of the Naga Students Federation (NSF), holds immense historical significance and serves as a reminder of the Naga community's struggle for freedom.

Expressing their deep concern, the NSCN (IM) denounced the act of vandalism as an incomprehensible act of insanity. In a statement issued by the outfit's ministry of information and publicity on Sunday, they emphasized that the incident not only insulted the NSF, the apex body representing Naga students across Nagalim, but also struck at the very core of the Naga identity and the ongoing freedom movement.

The Naga Club building has long stood as a symbol of historical memory, serving as a poignant reminder of the Naga people's national identity and the genesis of their political struggle for liberation. The NSCN (IM) underscored the importance of preserving this heritage and lamented the desecration inflicted upon it.

Labeling the act as an abhorrent display of depravity that has deeply shaken the conscience of the Naga community, the NSCN (IM) called upon the law enforcement agencies to take swift and decisive action in identifying and apprehending the culprits responsible for this heinous act. They stressed the need for a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that such acts of disrespect and destruction are not repeated.