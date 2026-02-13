NSCN-K (Khango) cadre surrenders before Assam Rifles in Arunachal's Tirap

A self-styled lieutenant of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (Khango Konyak faction) surrendered before security forces in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on February 13.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of a hardcore anti-national element in the Moktowa area, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles launched a focused operation earlier this week. Following sustained persuasion and coordinated efforts, the cadre was motivated to lay down arms and return to the mainstream.

The surrendered individual has been identified as Wangkhu Lowang (32), a resident of Moktowa village under Dadam in Tirap district. He surrendered at the Battalion Headquarters in Khonsa.

During the surrender, Lowang deposited one 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine and six live rounds of ammunition.

Officials said the development reflects the effectiveness of intelligence-based operations and the continued efforts of security forces to encourage insurgents to shun violence. Assam Rifles, in coordination with other security agencies, reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, from February 1 to 7, formations of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, in coordination with Manipur Police, conducted intelligence-based joint operations across several districts of Manipur, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur and Pherzawl.

According to an official release, the operations resulted in the apprehension of seven cadres belonging to hill and valley-based insurgent groups and the recovery of 18 weapons, explosives and other war-like stores.

On February 1, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos in the Mayang Imphal area of Imphal West district led to the arrest of one active cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (SOREPA). A smartphone with a SIM card was recovered from his possession.

On February 2, another joint operation near Tonglhang village led to the detection of a concealed insurgent hideout. Security forces recovered one AK-47 rifle, two pistols, two single-barrel rifles, three radio sets, 18 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ammunition and other materials. All 18 IEDs were destroyed in situ following established safety procedures.