NSCN-K (Niki) expresses concern over killings in Southern Nagaland, calls for unity among Nagas

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K (Niki) has expressed concern over the recent loss of lives in Southern Nagaland under the United Naga Council (UNC) area and called for collective efforts to safeguard Naga people and their lands.

In a press statement, the group described the incidents as “disheartening and alarming” and stated that condemnation alone was insufficient, urging Nagas to remain united during the ongoing tensions.

The organisation alleged that external forces were attempting to weaken Naga political aspirations by turning the issue into a communal and law-and-order matter. It urged Nagas not to be distracted from what it described as their long-standing political objectives.

The statement also referred to historical tensions involving Naga and Kuki communities and appealed to both sides to carefully reflect on the larger consequences of the ongoing conflict.

Emphasising the importance of land, identity and culture, the NSCN-K (Niki) said Nagas must remain committed to protecting their people and ancestral territories.

The group further stated that the patience and silence of the Naga people should not be misunderstood as weakness, while reiterating its stand on defending Naga interests.

It also appealed to Nagas across all regions — South, Central, North and East to set aside internal differences and work together to address the present challenges collectively