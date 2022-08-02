The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) observed 25 years of the Indo-Naga Ceasefire at the Mission Centre, WBCC, 7th Mile, Dimapur on Monday.

The Chairman of Cease-Fire Monitoring Group (CFMG), Lt. Gen. Amarjeet Singh Bedi, attended the programme as a Special Invitee.

Lt. Gen. Retd. Vs. Atem, VC, Member, Collective Leadership, NSCN and Team Leader, CFGRRC (Cease Fire Ground Rules Review Committee) who delivered the Keynote Speech said, “25 years is a long period in human life and 25 years of ceasefire is not a joke.”

He further added, “Many things have happened during this period, both good and bad. But NSCN is still struggling to solve the problem,” he pointed out. The occasion was marked by releasing a booklet, “25 Years of Indo-Naga Ceasefire (1997- 2022)”.

Others who attended the meeting were leaders from the Naga Hoho, ENPO (Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization), UNC (United Naga Council), Naga Council Dimapur (NCD), NPMHR (Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights), FNR (Forum for Naga Reconciliation), NMA (Naga Mother’s Association), NSF (Naga Students’ Federation), GNF (Global Naga Forum) and Tenyimi Union, Dimapur (TUD).

They all expressed concern for the long years of the Indo-Naga ceasefire which is yet to find a solution to the Naga political issue.

The occasion was marked by releasing a booklet, “25 Years of Indo-Naga Ceasefire (1997- 2022)”.

It needs to be noted that on August 1, 1997, the Government of India and the NSCN (I-M) signed a cease-fire agreement.