In violence hit Manipur,, the peaceful village of Kangathei, inhabited by the Kom community, has fallen victim to a recent attack by Kuki militants, forcing the villagers to abandon their homes. Such acts of aggression have triggered concern and prompted the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) to issue a strong statement calling for an immediate halt to the violence. The NSCN emphasizes the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence among the diverse Naga minor tribes, urging all parties involved to respect the rights and dignity of one another.

The NSCN's press statement addresses the ongoing conflict between the Meiteis and the Kukis, denouncing the detestable violence that has plagued the region. It condemns attacks on human settlements, stressing that such acts are not only inhumane but also a violation of basic human rights applicable to all members of society. Additionally, the NSCN decries the burning of places of worship, specifically churches, as sacrilegious acts committed along religious lines.

Central to the NSCN's message is the acknowledgment that the Aimol, Chiru, Chothe, Kharam, Koireng, and Kom communities are integral parts of the Naga community. These Naga minor tribes have actively participated in the ongoing political struggle for the Nagas' freedom from India and Myanmar. The NSCN urges the Meitei brothers and Kukis not to subject these tribes to harassment or discrimination. Instead, it calls for unity, understanding, and mutual respect as they strive towards their common goal of achieving freedom and peace.