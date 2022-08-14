The Federal Government of Nagaland (FGN) commemorated the 75th anniversary of the declaration of Nagaland's independence at the Chedema Village Ground. Kedahge (President) FGN, Gen. (Retd) Viyalie Metha addressed the people who had gathered to be part of the occasion, while raising the Nagaland Flag.

In his speech, Metha noted that on July 19, 1947, a Naga delegation made up of leaders of the Naga National Council (NNC) met with Mahatma Gandhi and discussed their intention to formally declare Naga Independence Day on August 5, 1947. Gandhi advised the delegation to declare on August 14, and the Naga National Council did just that on August 14, 1947, in Kohima.

The NNC President at the time, A. Z. Phizo (Angami Zapu Phizo), further noted that one should not be confused with the puppet state of Nagaland created by the Government of India with the intention to divide and confuse the Nagas (and for that matter, from the very beginning, the 16 point Agreement which created the state of Nagaland by India was outright rejected by the NNC President).

“Since we Nagas are fortunate in many ways, this is a good day to give thanks. Nagas as a Nation have one destiny on this earth and are Christians for all time,” added Metha.

Before unfurling the Naga flag, Eno Shekhopa Venuh first blew the trumpet as various cultural organisations and clubs presented colourful performances, with dance and music of the Naga people being the highlight of the event.

Nagaland Independence Day

Raising the voice for an independent Nagaland country on the occasion of Nagaland’s Independence Day, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) Ato Kilonser Thuingaleng Muivah (Prime Minister of the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim and chief of National Socialist Council of Nagaland) remarked, “What shall we do if the Government of India imposes its will on us? We need to work out a survival strategy. We must stay the course. Our future is in our decision to stand firm on our sovereign right, not in submission to the aggressors.”

“Let us also take critical note that divisive elements and collaborators are restlessly indulging in slanderous fabrications targeting the Framework Agreement. The irony is that the Government of India is keeping pretentious silence over the Framework Agreement it has signed on 3rd August, 2015. But the truth shall prevail in the long run. The 31 May, 2022, Emergency National Assembly is one of the turning points in the history of the Naga political movement. We have taken the stand before God and Naga people that NSCN will uphold and protect the unique Naga history and the Naga National principle at any costs. The Naga flag and constitution are indivisible parts of the recognized sovereignty and unique history. We believe the Indian leaders too understand it,” added Muivah in his speech.

“The Nagas have endured 25 years of gruelling ceasefire living up to our commitment for peaceful solution of the Naga political issue. We have also waited patiently for seven long years after the historic Framework Agreement was signed on the 3rd August, 2015. We have not left any stone unturned of what it takes to bring a solution that is honourable, inclusive, and acceptable to both the Nagas and the Government of India. The ball is now in the court of the Government of India to make the right move and to fulfil the commitment given to the Nagas,” concluded Muivah.