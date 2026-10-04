NSCN/GPRN accuses Indian Army of drone attack on Nagaland village, says 9-year-old injured

The NSCN/GPRN (YA Group) has accused the Indian Army of carrying out a drone attack on civilians in Langkho village in Nagaland’s Eastern Konyak Region, claiming that two people, including a nine-year-old girl, were injured in the incident.

According to a statement issued by the group’s Ministry of Information and Publicity on October 3, the alleged attack took place in the early hours of the day and targeted the civilian population.

The group described the incident as “unprovoked aggression” and alleged that the attack represented an escalation of military action against civilians who had no involvement in armed conflict.

“Targeting defenceless civilians out of battlefield frustration and as instruments of retaliation exposes a complete moral bankruptcy,” the NSCN/GPRN said.

It also accused the Indian military of violating international humanitarian law and called on the United Nations and international monitoring bodies to act against what it termed “state-sponsored terrorism”.

“The world must not remain silent when innocent public and children become victims of armed conflict,” the statement said.

The NSCN/GPRN also issued a warning to Naga groups and individuals it accused of providing intelligence and logistical support to Indian agencies.

“We know exactly who they are and they will be held fully accountable for their actions,” it said.

The group said the NSCN/GPRN and the Naga Army would continue their efforts to protect the Naga people, their land and their freedom. It also expressed solidarity with the injured and the residents of Langkho village.