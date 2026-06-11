NSCN/GPRN condemns killing of six Naga civilians, demands ban on Kuki militant groups

The National Socialist Council of Nagalim/Government of the People's Republic of Nagalim (NSCN/GPRN) on June 11 strongly condemned the killing of six Naga civilians whose bodies were recovered in Manipur, describing the incident as a "barbaric act" and demanding that the Government of India declare the groups responsible as terrorist organizations.

In a statement issued by its Ministry of Information and Publicity, the NSCN/GPRN accused Kuki armed groups and Kuki Village Volunteers of carrying out the killings and alleged mutilation of the victims. The organization described the incident as a crime against humanity and a grave violation of human dignity.

The statement called on the Government of India to immediately outlaw the groups allegedly involved and take stringent action against those responsible. According to the NSCN/GPRN, the targeting of civilians and the use of extreme violence constitute acts of terrorism and should be treated accordingly.

The organization also criticized the response of security forces, alleging inadequate protection for civilians and questioning the handling of the situation by authorities.

Expressing solidarity with the families of the victims, the NSCN/GPRN conveyed its condolences and pledged to pursue justice for those killed. The group stated that it would continue to press for accountability and punishment of those responsible for the incident.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions following the recovery of the bodies of six Naga civilians who were reportedly abducted on May 13. Investigations into the case are currently underway, with forensic examinations and identification procedures being conducted by the authorities.