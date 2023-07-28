Deputy Kilonser of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) or NSCN(IM), identified was apprehended by the army today.

The arrest came as he attempted to ferry an extensive cache of ammunition and weapons to Manipur.

Meanwhile Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) the police will take action against Deputy Kilonser if found guilty.

On July 27, Rupin Sharma said that there is a “uniformed” police officer involved in illegal drugs and weapons trafficking.

As per reports, the DGP said that the police department is all actions necessary in this connection.

He further added that an inspector-ranked policeman was arrested in Nagaland for allegedly stealing and selling ammunition to warring groups in violence-hit Manipur.

The accused Nagaland police inspector allegedly stole ammunition from a state police’s armoury and sold it to warring groups in Manipur.

Rupin Sharma said that there is a “uniformed” police officer involved in illegal drugs and weapons trafficking.

As per reports, the DGP said that the police department is all actions necessary in this connection.

He further added that an inspector-ranked policeman was arrested in Nagaland for allegedly stealing and selling ammunition to warring groups in violence-hit Manipur.

The accused Nagaland police inspector allegedly stole ammunition from a state police’s armoury and sold it to warring groups in Manipur.