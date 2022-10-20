The external publicity wing of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland NSCN (IM) is allegedly seeking assistance from China in order to break the deadlock in the long-standing Naga deal with the government of India.

As per NSCN (IM), the government of India has allegedly backtracked from the 2015 Framework Agreement which has hindered the step toward a negotiated political settlement.

Therefore, there is an imperative need for a third-party intervention to break the deadlock.

It is to be mentioned here that Phunting Shimrang who was the NSCN(IM) commandant in chief of the Arms unit of NSCN (IM) currently based at the China-Myanmar border has been held responsible for facilitating the talks with the Chinese government.

In a confidential letter External Publicity Wing (EPW), Alee Affairs thanked the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people, who are standing for the political rights, peace, and freedom of the oppressed peoples around the world including the Nagas.

Further, it is mentioned in the letter, "We have not forgotten the love and support of the Chinese people for our national struggle since the fifties. Such a spirit of magnanimity had strengthened the foundation of our national movement, and it has helped us to reach the highest point. We are grateful to the Chinese people who are still supportive to our struggle and other struggling people around the world for peace and human rights.

Taking this opportunity, we want to highlight in short, the ongoing political dialogue between India and the Nagas represented by the NSCN. After a prolonged military confrontation, the Government of India (Gol) initiated for a political negotiation with the NSCN which started on August 1, 1997. The Gol recognized the unique history and situation of the Nagas on July 11, 2002, through the Amsterdam Joint Communiqué. On August 3, 2015, the Framework Agreement was signed between the Gol and the NSCN as two entities. However, the Gol has backtracked from the Framework Agreement. This has hindered the step toward a negotiated political settlement. Therefore, there is an imperative need for a third-party intervention to break the deadlock."