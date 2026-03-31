NSDMA issues weather alert for thunderstorms, heavy rain across Nagaland

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a weather advisory warning of unsettled conditions across Nagaland from March 31 to April 3, with thunderstorms, lightning, moderate to heavy rainfall, and gusty winds expected in several parts of the state.

According to the advisory, districts including Dimapur, Kohima, Peren, Wokha, Tuensang, Kiphire, Mokokchung, Longleng, and Phek are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds, particularly on March 31 and April 1. Similar conditions are also expected in Chümoukedima, Mon, Niuland, and Tseminyu during the forecast period.

The authority cautioned that heavy rainfall and strong winds may lead to poor visibility, temporary traffic disruptions due to waterlogging, uprooting of trees, and damage to vulnerable structures. Disruptions in power and communication lines, as well as the risk of landslides in vulnerable areas, have also been highlighted.

Additionally, lightning poses a threat to people and livestock in open spaces, while standing crops and horticultural produce may suffer damage due to adverse weather conditions. Farmers have been advised to take necessary precautions to safeguard crops, livestock, and agricultural infrastructure.

The NSDMA has urged citizens to remain vigilant and follow safety measures, including staying indoors during thunderstorms, avoiding shelter under trees or near electric poles, securing loose objects, and limiting travel during intense rainfall.

For real-time updates and alerts, the public has been encouraged to use the Safer Nagaland App.