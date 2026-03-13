NSDMA warns of thunderstorms and rain across Nagaland till March 16

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a weather advisory warning of thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall across several parts of Nagaland from March 13 to March 16.

According to a press release issued by the NSDMA under the Home Department, multiple districts including Dimapur, Kohima, Wokha, Mokokchung, Longleng, Mon, Zunheboto, Tuensang, Peren and Phek are expected to experience localized thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall between March 13 and March 15.

The authority also stated that isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few locations, particularly in the districts of Longleng, Mokokchung and Wokha around March 13 and 14.

In addition, intermittent light to moderate rainfall may occur in several districts such as Kohima, Mokokchung, Mon, Tuensang, Peren and Noklak during the same period.

Overall, the state is expected to witness unstable weather conditions marked by scattered thunderstorms, lightning activity and intermittent rainfall, with localized heavy showers in some districts.

The NSDMA has urged residents to remain cautious and stay updated with weather advisories. It has also asked all District Disaster Management Authorities and other line departments to remain on high alert to safeguard lives and property during the period.

For emergencies, the public has been advised to contact the State Emergency Operation Centre through the toll-free number 1070, the authority said.