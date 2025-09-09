NSF backs Dimapur ILP reforms, rejects fee waiver and demands return to ‘inner line pass’

The Inner Line Regulation Commission (ILRC) of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has welcomed the recent notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur revising Inner Line Pass (ILP) guidelines across Dimapur, Chümoukedima, and Niuland districts, while cautioning against fee waivers and urging restoration of the original legal terminology.

In a statement, the ILRC commended the district administration for introducing clearer categorisation of applicants, transparent fee structures, and stronger enforcement mechanisms in the ILP system. “Such administrative diligence enhances transparency, strengthens accountability, and better protects the rights of indigenous citizens,” the commission observed.

However, the ILRC underscored what it described as “critical issues” requiring urgent attention. Reiterating that the essence of the ILP system lies in stringent documentation of all non-indigenous individuals entering or residing in Nagaland, it firmly stated that no waiver of ILP fees—whether for short-term or long-term visitors—should be permitted. “Even short-term visitors must obtain and carry a valid ILP document, without exception,” the body asserted.



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Drawing comparisons with practices in other ILP-regulated states such as Mizoram, the NSF commission noted that while short-term passes of up to seven days may be issued without a guarantor, they still require payment of fees and issuance of the official document. It urged Nagaland to adopt a similarly uniform approach to preserve enforcement reliability.

The ILRC also stressed the need to align with the original intent of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873, which first introduced the concept of the “Inner Line Pass.” It urged government offices and district administrations to use the historically accurate term “Inner Line Pass” instead of “Inner Line Permit.”

Reaffirming its commitment to working constructively with the state government and district authorities, the commission said the Inner Line system, backed by Article 371(A) of the Constitution, must be uniformly enforced to safeguard the land, identity, and heritage of the Naga people while adapting to contemporary challenges.

The NSF’s ILRC concluded by pledging continued vigilance and collaboration to ensure that the regulatory mechanism remains robust and relevant in protecting the rights of indigenous communities.