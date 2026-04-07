NSF condemns assault on Naga civilians in Manipur, seeks swift action

The Naga Students' Federation has strongly condemned an alleged incident of assault, death threat and extortion involving two members of the Naga community in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, and has demanded immediate action from authorities.

In a statement, the Federation said the incident took place in the early hours of March 23 between Keithelmanbi and Sapermeina, when the two individuals from Tseminyu district were reportedly attacked while engaged in livelihood activities.

The NSF described the incident as a “brutal physical assault” accompanied by death threats and extortion, and expressed concern over what it termed a recurring pattern of violence against Naga civilians. The organisation stated that such incidents disproportionately affect individuals dependent on daily trade and inter-district movement.

According to the Federation, the episode reflects broader concerns about the safety of civilians in transit areas and highlights vulnerabilities faced by communities operating across district and state boundaries.

The NSF has demanded that authorities identify, apprehend and prosecute those responsible without delay. It has also called for concrete measures to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety and security of civilians in the region.

The Federation stated that the reported threats issued to the victims were being viewed seriously and described the incident as a challenge to efforts aimed at maintaining peace and coexistence.

The organisation expressed solidarity with the victims and extended support to the Rengma Students' Union, which has taken up the matter.

The NSF reiterated that Naga communities have historically upheld peaceful coexistence, but cautioned that repeated incidents of violence could strain inter-community relations.

The Federation also warned that failure by authorities to ensure justice and implement safeguards could lead to further action from the organisation. It stated that such incidents of criminality would not be tolerated and called for a response commensurate with the seriousness of the allegations.