NSF flags large-scale ‘backdoor recruitment’ in Nagaland government departments

The Naga Students’ Federation on Tuesday, May 5 raised serious concerns over alleged illegal and irregular appointments in multiple government departments across Nagaland, claiming that several recruitments were carried out without adherence to prescribed procedures.

Addressing the media, NSF President Mteisuding Heraang said the Federation sought to highlight what it described as “backdoor appointments” that undermine meritocracy, transparency, and fairness in the recruitment system. He stated that the NSF has consistently opposed such practices to protect the interests of students and unemployed youth.

The Federation informed that it had issued an ultimatum to the state government on March 20, 2026, addressed to the Chief Secretary, after detecting alleged irregular appointments across 16 departments.

The departments named by the NSF include Nagaland State Transport, Public Health Engineering, Sericulture, Home Guards & Civil Defence, Food & Civil Supplies, Information & Public Relations, Urban Development, Taxes, Industries & Commerce, Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Economics & Statistics, Law & Justice, Agriculture, Water Resources, Public Works Department, and Land Records & Survey.

According to the Federation, a total of 109 posts were allegedly filled through improper or backdoor means at a time when many qualified candidates continue to seek employment through competitive examinations.

The NSF cited the June 6, 2016 Office Memorandum issued by the Government of Nagaland, which imposed a ban on contract appointments and mandated that recruitments under the purview of the Nagaland Public Service Commission must strictly follow established procedures.

The Federation also referred to a subsequent Office Memorandum dated March 10, 2022, which laid down guidelines for issuing appointment orders, alleging that these norms were violated in several instances.

Providing a departmental breakdown, NSF Vice President Vimeyiekho Vitso stated that 13 of the 109 posts fall under the purview of the Nagaland Public Service Commission and were allegedly filled illegally between 2018 and 2021. The remaining 96 posts fall under the Nagaland Staff Selection Board and were allegedly filled between 2019 and 2023.

Among the appointments identified by the Federation, 82 posts were regular appointments, 16 contractual, eight temporary, two casual, and one ad hoc appointment. The NSF alleged that these appointments were made without open advertisement or adherence to proper recruitment procedures.