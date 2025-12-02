NSF seeks strong disciplinary action over Class 9 exam paper leak in Nagaland

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has urged the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) to initiate stringent disciplinary action against those responsible for the question paper leakage that occurred during the ongoing Class IX Final Examination 2025 Phase-II.

In a letter to the NBSE Chairperson, the Federation expressed deep concern over the breach, which has surfaced widely on social media and has been acknowledged by NBSE through Notification No. 100/2025 issued on December 1. The organisation stated that such incidents severely undermine the sanctity of the evaluation system and erode public confidence in the fairness and transparency of school examinations.

The NSF said it is particularly disappointed that a lapse of this nature has taken place despite multiple directives and safety protocols issued by the Board, impacting thousands of students whose academic progress relies on these assessments.

While appreciating the immediate measures taken by NBSE, such as proceeding with the scheduled examinations under heightened confidentiality and temporarily withholding results of four affected subjects the NSF stressed that exemplary punitive action is essential to deter future breaches.

The Federation has requested a thorough and impartial investigation into the leakage, strict accountability measures for any individuals or institutions involved (directly or by negligence), and stronger monitoring systems across all schools and examination centres.

The NSF reiterated that timely action by the Board is crucial to restoring student trust and safeguarding the credibility of NBSE’s evaluation framework.