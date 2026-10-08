NSF seeks termination of 109 alleged backdoor appointees in Nagaland

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on October 8 demanded the termination of 109 alleged backdoor appointees across 16 departments in Nagaland, urging the state government to take “decisive and immediate action” to ensure meritocracy and transparency in public recruitment.

In an open letter to the state government, the student body said it had first submitted a representation in April 2025, followed by an ultimatum in March 2026, but its demands had remained unaddressed despite the time given to the government.

The NSF said it had learnt that a Cabinet Sub-Committee on Temporary PIMS would meet on October 12 to discuss the ultimatum issued by the federation. The meeting is expected to be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, four cabinet ministers, two advisors, the Chief Secretary and the Home Commissioner, who is also in charge of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

The federation urged the government to ensure that all alleged backdoor appointments were terminated, arguing that meritocracy and transparency must be the guiding principles in public recruitment.

The NSF also appealed to those who were aware of alleged irregularities in their appointments to voluntarily step down.

“Continued appointment would come at the cost of deserving job aspirants awaiting fair opportunities in government employment,” the federation said.

The student body warned that it would intensify and expand its democratic forms of protest if the October 12 meeting failed to satisfactorily address its demands.

The NSF also appealed to the public to support its campaign against what it described as a flawed recruitment system and to help restore fairness, meritocracy and transparency in government appointments.

The allegations of irregular appointments have not been independently established, and the outcome of the October 12 Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting is expected to determine the government's next course of action.