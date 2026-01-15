NSF welcomes Nagaland Police recruitment drive, calls for transparency and merit

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has welcomed the ongoing police recruitment drive across Nagaland, commending the Department of Home and the Government of Nagaland for addressing long-pending vacancies and creating employment opportunities for Naga youth.



In an official statement, the apex student body acknowledged that the recruitment exercise marks an important step towards building a stronger, more professional and people-oriented police force, which it said is essential for reinforcing public trust in governance and institutions.



While appreciating the initiative, the NSF underlined that transparency, fairness and accountability must remain non-negotiable throughout the recruitment process. The Federation stressed that meritocracy should be strictly upheld at every stage of selection, warning against any scope for favoritism, nepotism or undue influence that could undermine the credibility of the exercise.



The NSF further urged the Department of Home and all concerned agencies to ensure that the recruitment process is completed in a time-bound manner, noting that prolonged delays could erode public confidence and adversely affect aspiring candidates.

Reiterating its role as a watchdog in matters of public interest, the Federation stated that it would closely monitor the recruitment process to ensure adherence to principles of justice, fairness and transparency.

The NSF expressed hope that the ongoing police recruitment drive would set a benchmark for integrity and efficiency in public appointments, inspiring confidence among the people of Nagaland and strengthening the State’s policing framework in the long term.