Oil marketing companies, Nagaland government assure stable fuel and LPG supply across state

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), in coordination with the Government of Nagaland, on Tuesday, April 21 stated that the supply of LPG and petroleum products across the state remains stable and adequate, with no disruptions reported.

The assurance was given during a press conference held at the DIPR Conference Hall in the New Capital Complex, Kohima. The briefing was jointly organised by OMCs and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies to provide an update on the current fuel supply situation.

Addressing the media, officials including Himakshi Saikia, State Level Coordinator, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Nagaland; Zubenthung Ovung, Depot Manager, Dimapur; Munin Bokotial, LPG Plant Manager; and Keyevi I Swu, Deputy Director, Department of Food and Civil Supplies, stated that adequate stocks of LPG, petrol and diesel are available across the state.

Officials said that the supply chain is being maintained through coordinated monitoring and established infrastructure. Nagaland currently has 250 retail fuel outlets, of which 238 are operated by OMCs and 12 by private entities, along with two supply depots.

On a daily basis, approximately 280 kilolitres (KL) of petrol and 640 KL of diesel are supplied. The existing stock position is sufficient to meet demand for six days in the case of petrol and 16 days for diesel, officials said.

All retail outlets are functioning normally without any restrictions, and consumption levels remain consistent with trends observed between January and March 2026. Authorities advised citizens against panic buying.

With regard to LPG supply, officials said services are being extended to around 4.204 lakh consumers through 84 distributors and one bottling plant. An average of 6,258 refills are delivered daily, while a backlog of approximately 3.08 days is being gradually reduced. No instances of supply depletion have been reported.

Officials also highlighted increased adoption of digital platforms for LPG services. Around 80.6 per cent of bookings are now made digitally, up from 61.8 per cent two months ago. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) compliance has reached 78.4 per cent.

To cater to migrant workers and students, 5 kg LPG cylinders are being made available. In March 2026, 485 such cylinders were sold, while 737 units have been sold since April 1.

In line with Government of India guidelines, commercial LPG allocation is currently maintained at 70 per cent, with priority given to essential services such as healthcare institutions, educational facilities, defence, railways, and hospitality sectors.

Officials informed that regular coordination meetings are being held among OMCs, the State Government, and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies. District-level monitoring committees are operational, and daily stock reports are submitted to the state control room.

To prevent hoarding and diversion, 79 inspections have been conducted since last month. Show-cause notices have been issued to seven LPG distributors for non-compliance with operational guidelines.

Reiterating their position, officials said the supply chain remains robust and urged the public to rely on official information, avoid panic purchases, and refrain from spreading unverified claims.

Consumers can access multiple channels for LPG refill booking, including missed-call, SMS, IVRS, WhatsApp, mobile applications, and online platforms integrated with the Bharat Bill Payment System.