Om Birla to open Commonwealth Parliamentary meet in Nagaland on November 10

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 22nd annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III in Kohima on November 10, marking a key event for legislative collaboration across the Northeast.

The two-day conference will bring together presiding officers and lawmakers from eight northeastern states to deliberate on the theme “Policy, Progress and People: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change.”

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and Nagaland Assembly Speaker and CPA Zone-III Chairman Sharingain Longkumer are among the prominent leaders expected to attend.

The discussions will centre on two major sub-themes — the role of legislatures in achieving Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and addressing climate change challenges, particularly in light of recent cloudbursts and landslides across the region.

Officials said CPA India Region Zone-III has been instrumental in promoting regional cooperation, parliamentary best practices, and dialogue on critical issues such as infrastructure growth and the Act East Policy. The zone’s contributions include advocating for the Northeast’s inclusion in the India–ASEAN Vision for trade and cooperation, and pressing for accelerated infrastructure projects, improved trade routes, and stronger cultural exchanges.

Efforts to modernise parliamentary functioning will also feature prominently at the meet, with a focus on digital initiatives like the National eVidhan Application (NeVA), which aims to enhance transparency and citizen engagement in legislative processes.