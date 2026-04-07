‘One seat can strengthen accountability’: Congress on Nagaland by-poll

The Indian National Congress on Tuesday, April 7 outlined its political position ahead of the Koridang by-election in Nagaland, emphasising the need to restore an effective opposition in the State Assembly and raising concerns over governance, development, and policy issues.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Kohima, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Member of Parliament and AICC in-charge of Nagaland, said the by-election is significant not only for electing a representative but also for reintroducing democratic balance in the Assembly, which currently lacks an opposition presence.

Ulaka announced that the party has fielded T. Chalukumba Ao as its candidate and said senior Congress leaders have been actively campaigning in the constituency. He added that the party has received a positive response from voters during outreach efforts in Koridang.

Condemning recent incidents of violence in the constituency, Ulaka stressed that such actions have no place in a democratic process. He urged the administration to ensure law and order and called on local councils and stakeholders to facilitate a free and fair election, free from inducement, intimidation, or coercion.

Highlighting the broader political context, Ulaka said the absence of an opposition weakens institutional checks and accountability. He maintained that even a single Congress legislator in the Assembly would contribute to strengthening democratic oversight.

Referring to national leadership, he noted that Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has consistently raised key public issues at the national level, underlining the importance of a functioning opposition.

Ulaka also flagged several policy and governance concerns affecting Nagaland. He pointed to the lack of clarity and progress on the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), calling for a defined timeline and legislative action.

On infrastructure, he described the Foothill Road project as critical for the State and urged the government to resolve the ongoing deadlock with the Foothills Road Coordination Committee to ensure timely completion.

Addressing rural development, Ulaka criticised the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), stating that Nagaland has among the lowest wage rates and that delays in fund allocation and pending liabilities have affected livelihoods.

He also expressed concerns over proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), cautioning that such changes could impact institutions engaged in education and healthcare.

Ulaka further highlighted the importance of safeguarding constitutional provisions such as Article 371A, noting its historical significance and cautioning against any dilution.

The Congress leader criticised the BJP-led central government under Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging a lack of commitment to resolving key regional issues and unfulfilled assurances.

Also addressing the media, Meghachandra Singh, MLA and Congress Legislature Party leader from Manipur, said the by-election presents an opportunity to restore democratic balance in Nagaland. He alleged that the BJP-NPF alliance government has fallen short on transparency, accountability, and timely execution of development projects.

Singh raised concerns over rising unemployment and inflation, particularly affecting youth, and cited delays in project implementation and fund utilisation.

Former Odisha Minister and ex-PCC president Jayadev Jena said interactions with various sections of society indicate growing awareness among voters about the importance of the by-election. He expressed confidence in the candidature of T. Chalukumba Ao, describing him as a capable and committed leader.

The Congress leadership collectively appealed to voters in Koridang to support its candidate, stating that an opposition presence would strengthen democratic institutions and ensure accountability.

Responding to a query, Ulaka said organisational changes within the party are part of an ongoing nationwide restructuring process. He added that the selection of district presidents follows a consultative mechanism involving party workers, civil society, and stakeholders.