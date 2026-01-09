Over 32,000 aspirants compete for 1,176 Nagaland police constable posts

More than 32,000 candidates have applied for 1,176 constable posts in the Nagaland Police, officials said on January 8, reflecting strong interest in the state’s largest ongoing recruitment drive.

The recruitment rally for 1,176 posts of constable (general duty) began on Wednesday and is being conducted simultaneously across several districts of Nagaland. Officials said the process is progressing district-wise and will continue for several days as per the scheduled plan.

The recruitment process commenced with document verification, followed by physical standard tests and medical examinations. Candidates clearing these stages will move on to physical efficiency tests, including running and other endurance events. Those who qualify will subsequently appear for a written examination at a later stage.

Only indigenous inhabitants belonging to Naga tribes were eligible to apply for the posts. Officials noted that the entire application process was conducted online for the first time, marking a significant step towards digitisation in police recruitment in the state.

Authorities said stringent measures have been put in place to ensure transparency, fairness and merit-based selection. Multiple monitoring teams have been deployed at recruitment centres, and candidates are being assessed strictly according to prescribed standards.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, who also holds the Home portfolio, assured aspirants that the recruitment process would be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, with no scope for favouritism or external interference. He urged candidates to depend solely on their preparation and performance.

The recruitment process is scheduled to continue until January 16.