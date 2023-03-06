Nagaland is all set to conduct its Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) and High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) for the class 10 and 12 students. According to the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) chairman Asano Sekhose, a total of 40,446 students will appear for the exams this year.

The HSSLC examination for class 12 will begin on March 9 and continue till March 31. As per the NBSE, a total of 16,085 students will appear for the exam, with 12,432 from Arts stream, 1,214 from Commerce and 2,439 from Science. The exams will be held in 65 centres across 16 districts of the state. Out of the total HSSLC candidates, 8,473 are girls and 7,612 boys.

On the other hand, the HSLC examination for class 10 will be held from March 10 to 22. A total of 24,361 students will appear in it, with 11,197 boys and 13,164 girls. The exams will be conducted in 96 centres across the state.

Sekhose has asked all the centre superintendents to ensure fair conduct of the examination. She added that the candidates are prohibited from carrying any stationery items such as text material, printed or written, calculators, pen drives, and electronics pen/scanner. Sekhose also advised the students to maintain discipline and refrain from any kind of malpractice during the exams.

The NBSE chairman warned that any student caught resorting to unfair means during the examination will be dealt with as per the rules of the board.

The Nagaland Board of School Education is dedicated to providing a fair and equal opportunity for all students to showcase their abilities and knowledge.