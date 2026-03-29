Palm Sunday observed with devotion at Mary Help of Christians Cathedral in Nagaland's Kohima

Palm Sunday was solemnly observed at Mary Help of Christians Cathedral on March 29, as hundreds of faithful gathered to mark the beginning of Holy Week with deep devotion and reverence.

The celebration began with a procession from PHQ Junction to the cathedral, where devotees carried palm branches, symbolising the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem. Hymns and prayers echoed through the streets as participants walked together in unity and reflection.

Inside the cathedral, the liturgy continued with the proclamation of the Passion narrative, recounting the suffering and death of Jesus Christ. This solemn reading set the tone for the Eucharistic celebration that followed.

In his homily, the Bishop reflected on the deeper meaning of Palm Sunday, describing the unity of “the palm and the cross” as a central mystery of Christ’s life. He highlighted the contrasting journey from joy to suffering, from honour to humiliation, and from glory to shame.

He emphasized that while Jesus was welcomed with praise, He ultimately faced betrayal and abandonment, yet accepted both with humility and obedience to God. The Bishop encouraged the faithful to remain spiritually strong, unaffected by praise or rejection, and to trust in God through all circumstances.

Concluding his message, he urged the congregation to embrace both moments of joy and hardship in life, reminding them that true faith lies in perseverance and hope, especially in difficult times.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week for Christians, a sacred period commemorating the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.