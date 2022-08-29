The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) in Nagaland has decided to boycott the upcoming state elections in protest against the Centre’s non-fulfilment of the demand for the creation of a separate statehood "Frontier Nagaland".



The 7 Tribal Bodies, Chang Khulei Setshang (CKS), Khiamniungan Tribal Council (KTC), Konyak Union (KU), Phom Peoples' Council (PPC), United Sangtam Likhum Pumjl (USLP), Tikhir Tribal Council (TTC), and Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC) are further endorsed to mobilize at the grassroots for the success of this move.

The decision, which was adopted at a consultative meeting held in Dimapur on August 26, went public only on August 27.

The ENPO is a joint forum comprising seven tribal bodies: Chang Khulei Setshang (CKS), Khiamniungan Tribal Council (KTC), Konyak Union (KU), Phom Peoples' Council (PPC), United Sangtam Likhum Pumji (USLP), Tikhir Tribal Council (TTC) and Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC).

At the meeting, the seven tribal bodies and frontal organisations decided not to participate in any election process of the state or the Centre until the Frontier Nagaland state is created as demanded by the people of eastern Nagaland.

Tuensang, Mon, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak, and Shamator are the six districts falling under eastern Nagaland, which has a total of 20 seats in the state Legislative Assembly. The tribal organisations demand that these six districts be carved out of Nagaland for the creation of a Frontier Nagaland state.

The house further resolved that ENPO, seven tribal bodies, and frontal organizations shall jointly ask Wanching village to pursue obtaining an NoC from neighbouring Ao villages for the merger of Anaki Phom village under Longleng District from Mokokchung District. The ENPO statement reads.