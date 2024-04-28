The indefinite shutdown of businesses in Nagaland, initiated by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI) in protest against alleged "extortion" by Naga political groups, has thrown normal life into disarray, prompting residents to flock to neighbouring Assam for essential supplies. Now entering its third day, the shutdown has paralysed markets across the state, particularly impacting Dimapur, the commercial epicentre of Nagaland.

The protest gained momentum after the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CNCCI) threw its weight behind the DCCI's call, resulting in shutdowns across various districts. Faced with closed markets and dwindling supplies, residents, especially those residing along the Nagaland-Assam border, have resorted to crossing state lines to procure necessary goods.

Amidst the unrest, CNCCI President Khekugha Muru announced a temporary relaxation in the shutdown, allowing a six-hour window from noon to 6 pm on Monday for the public to obtain essential items. Muru cited the abrupt imposition of shutdowns in many districts without prior notice as a reason for the concession.

However, tensions continue to simmer as both business chambers demand action from the government. CNCCI urged authorities to curb "unabated" extortion and intimidation by underground groups, emphasizing the adverse effects on businesses and the public. In response, State Home Commissioner Vikeyie Kenya directed law enforcement to take stringent measures, including arrests under the National Security Act for extortion-related activities.

Meanwhile, the DCCI presented a five-point charter of demands to the state government, seeking clarification on the legality of taxation by Naga political groups and swift action against extortion, kidnapping, and transportation disruptions. The DCCI also called for the declaration of summoning business community members to NPG offices as illegal and empowering law enforcement agencies to intervene.