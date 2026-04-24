Phase IV of RMLCF tobacco-free campaign draws record participation in Kohima

Phase IV of the RMLCF Tobacco-Free Campaign was successfully held on April 24 at the Kevilhouü Rio Auditorium located within G. Rio School, witnessing the highest participation recorded so far.

The programme brought together 404 participants, including 369 students and 35 teachers from 20 schools, comprising two government institutions and 18 private schools. Organisers said the strong turnout reflected growing awareness and a collective commitment among young people toward building a tobacco-free future.

The first session of the campaign featured keynote speaker Dr. Reyosalu Lase Vizo, who spoke on the harmful effects of tobacco use and the importance of making informed health choices. The session focused on prevention, awareness and the long-term benefits of a tobacco-free lifestyle.

The second session encouraged active student participation through group discussions and presentations. Students shared ideas, perspectives and solutions aimed at promoting healthier habits and reducing tobacco use among youth.

Organisers described the event as a meaningful platform for learning, dialogue and youth-led action, highlighting the growing role of students in shaping a healthier and tobacco-free tomorrow in Nagaland.