Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Hokato Hotozhe Sema, who has made history by winning the bronze medal in Men's Shotput F57 at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

In a statement posted on X, Modi celebrated Sema’s achievement, noting, “A proud moment for our nation as Hokato Hotozhe Sema brings home the Bronze medal in Men’s Shotput F57! His incredible strength and determination are exceptional. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead.”

Hokato Hotozhe Sema, a Paralympic athlete from Nagaland, has etched his name in history as the first athlete from the state to win a Paralympic medal for India. Sema achieved a personal best throw of 14.65 meters, surpassing the previous record of 13.49 meters set by Azerbaijan's Olokhan Musayev. The gold medal was claimed by Iran's Yasin Khosravi with a throw of 15.96 meters, while Brazil’s Thiago Paulino dos Santos took silver with 15.06 meters.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also praised Sema’s achievement on X, stating, "Congratulations to Hokato Hotozhe Sema on winning Bronze in Shot Put F57, marking the 27th medal for #TeamIndia at the ongoing @Paris2024 Paralympics Games. His remarkable journey & dedication has led to this outstanding achievement. He is a true inspiration & a role model."

Born on December 24, 1983, in Nagaland, Sema grew up in a farming family and aspired to join the Special Forces. However, a mine blast during a Counter Infiltration Operation on October 14, 2002, resulted in the loss of his left leg below the knee, altering his path but not his determination. His resilience and dedication have now earned him a place in Paralympic history.