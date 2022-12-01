Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 1 extended his wishes to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood day.

In a tweet PM Modi said that India takes great pride in the culture of Nagaland, which emphasises on courage, hardwork, and living in harmony with nature.

Best wishes to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the culture of Nagaland, which emphasises on courage, hardwork and living in harmony with nature. I pray for the continuous success of Nagaland in the years to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2022

The Prime Minister said that he prays for the continuous success of Nagaland in the years to come.

Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people of Nagaland on their statehood day. Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said On their Statehood Day, his best wishes to the people of Nagaland.

On their Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of Nagaland. The state is blessed with immense natural beauty, rich traditions and cultural diversity. May the state continue to scale new heights of development and progress. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 1, 2022

He said that the state is blessed with immense natural beauty, rich traditions and cultural diversity.

The Home Minister also wished that may the state continue to scale new heights of development and progress.



Nagaland was formally recognised as a separate state on 1st December, 1963, with Kohima being declared as its capital.The State of Nagaland Act, 1962, was enacted by the Parliament to give Nagaland statehood.