Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the transformative journey of the Northeast region under the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the past decade, stating that it has evolved from being an "abandoned region" to an "abundant region." In an exclusive interview with The Assam Tribune newspaper, PM Modi stated the significant strides made in restoring peace and stability in the once-troubled state of Manipur and reiterated the government's commitment to concluding peace talks with Naga groups promptly.

PM Modi highlighted the efforts made by his government, citing 11 peace agreements signed in the last decade and the successful integration of more than 9,500 insurgents into the mainstream since 2014. He highlighted the shift in policy from isolation to integration, with over Rs 5 lakh crore invested by various ministries of the Indian government in the Northeast region.

"Aaj Northeast na Delhi se door hai aur na dil se door hai!" (Today, the northeast is neither far from Delhi nor our hearts), PM Modi expressed, reflecting on his numerous visits to the region, totaling nearly 70 over the years.

Addressing the situation in Manipur, PM Modi acknowledged the collective responsibility in handling sensitive issues and assured the commitment of resources and administrative support to resolve conflicts. He commended the efforts of the Manipur government and the timely intervention of the central government, which led to a marked improvement in the state's situation.

Furthermore, PM Modi highlighted the significant reduction in insurgency-related incidents, security force casualties, and civilian deaths in the Northeast since 2014. He also mentioned the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from most parts of the region due to improved security conditions.

Responding to concerns about China's claims over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi reaffirmed the region's integral status within India and emphasized the government's focus on development projects worth thousands of crores for its growth.

Regarding the ongoing peace talks with Naga groups, PM Modi assured that the government is diligently working towards a successful conclusion. He also addressed the issue of infiltration from Myanmar into Mizoram, highlighting the government's measures to prevent it and urging the Mizoram government to collect biometric data from illegal migrants for better border management.

"We are bringing about policy changes to adjust to the changing realities on the ground. We want to see peace and stability return to Myanmar at the earliest so that these people can return to their home country peacefully," PM Modi asserted.