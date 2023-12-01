As Nagaland celebrates its 61st Statehood Day today with fervor and reflection, the prime minister Narendra Modi on December 1 greets the people on X.

"Happy Statehood Day to the people of Nagaland. The state’s fascinating history, colorful festivals and warm-hearted people are greatly admired. May this day reinforce Nagaland’s journey towards growth and success."

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also expressed his sentiments, saying, "Warm greetings on the occasion of the 61st Statehood Day. We reflect on the journey made so far & on the resilience & collective efforts that have shaped our identity. We honor the past leaders who paved the way for our State's formation with special constitutional guarantees".

It needs mention here that Governor La Ganesan, in a press communiqué issued by PRO Raj Bhavan, highlighted the significance of the day as a milestone in Nagaland's historical journey. He paid tribute to the pioneers and leaders whose vision, tenacity, and contributions have sculpted the contours of the diverse and resilient state.