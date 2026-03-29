PM Modi lauds Naga Morung's blend of tribal lore and modern science in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 29 highlighted the Naga community’s efforts to preserve tradition while embracing modern education, pointing to their evolving learning systems as an example of cultural continuity and progress.

Speaking during the 132nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi said the community “deeply respect their tribal traditions” and remains “proud of this” while maintaining a modern outlook. He drew attention to the traditional Morung system, where elders passed on knowledge and life skills through lived experience.

He noted that the system has adapted over time into a more structured concept of education. “Through this system, interest in children in subjects like mathematics and science is instilled,” he said.

The Prime Minister underlined the role of storytelling, folk songs and traditional games in imparting life skills, adding that such methods help balance heritage with formal education. “In this way, our Nagaland is advancing children’s education while preserving its cultural heritage,” he said, urging citizens to share similar initiatives from their regions.

Beyond education, Modi used the broadcast to push for healthier lifestyles. With fewer than 100 days remaining for International Yoga Day, he said interest in yoga continues to grow globally. He cited efforts by yoga practitioners abroad, including initiatives in Africa, as evidence of its expanding reach.

He also called on citizens to cut down on sugar and cooking oil consumption. Referring to a social media interaction, he said he was “happy that my request has had a positive impact,” and urged people to adopt small dietary changes. “These small efforts will keep you away from obesity and lifestyle diseases,” he added.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a monthly radio programme in which the Prime Minister addresses a wide range of social, cultural and public health issues.