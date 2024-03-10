Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of development projects worth over Rs. 55,000 crore in the North East, including initiatives valued at more than Rs. 1,700 crore specifically for Nagaland. The grand unveiling took place during the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' program held at Itanagar on Saturday.

Among the significant projects initiated for Nagaland, PM Modi laid the foundation stones for the Unity Mall in Chümoukedima district and the upgradation of the 132 kv sub-station at Nagarjan in Dimapur. Additionally, he inaugurated several road projects, including the upgraded road from Chendang Saddle to Noklak and the Kohima-Jessami Road.

The virtual launch event was attended by the Nagaland cabinet, led by Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, along with various ministers and government officials. PM Modi virtually inaugurated seven completed projects and laid foundation stones for five more, including road widening projects in Wokha and Zunheboto districts, as reported by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

In a significant move benefiting the Indian armed forces in the Eastern sector, PM Modi also inaugurated the strategically-important Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs. 825 crore. This tunnel provides all-weather connectivity to Tawang across Sela pass, enhancing regional accessibility.

The comprehensive development drive extended beyond Nagaland, with projects worth more than Rs. 41,000 crore unveiled in Arunachal Pradesh, over Rs. 3,400 crore in Manipur, and more than Rs. 290 crore in Meghalaya. Sikkim witnessed projects valued at over Rs. 450 crore, while multiple projects worth over Rs. 8,500 crore were initiated in Tripura.

PM Modi also launched the 'UNNATI– Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation' scheme, a Rs. 10,000 crore initiative fully funded by the Centre, covering all eight Northeastern states. Addressing the public gathering in Itanagar, PM Modi emphasized the rapid progress achieved under his government's tenure compared to what would have taken the Congress two decades.

"The Northeast is poised to become a vital link in India's trade, tourism, and regional relations," PM Modi asserted, highlighting the substantial investment and development commitment in the region. He underlined the transformative impact of his government's initiatives and pledged to continue prioritizing the Northeast's growth trajectory.