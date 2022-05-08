The Poumi Naga tribe has designated Poumi territories in Manipur a 'drug-free zone,' in support of the state government's 'war on drugs' programme.

According to sources, the Poumai general body meeting passed a resolution to this effect and against poppy plantation on April 28. Notably, with this decision, they have created the first situation in which the entire community has come together to battle the drug epidemic in the state.

On Saturday, a delegation of the Poumai tribe led by Karong AC MLA J Kumo Sha, who represents the Karong seat in Senapati, and representatives of various civil groups of the community met with chief minister N Biren Singh and presented a tribal resolution designating Poumai territories as "drug-free" zones.

The Paomi leaders on the delegation included Poumai Naga Union president D Dailord Pao, Poumai Naga Women's Union president P Delilah Pao, and other CSO officials.