Power outage hits Kohima after transmission line damage amid bad weather

A major power outage disrupted electricity supply across Kohima on March 28 after a key transmission line was damaged due to inclement weather, officials said.

According to a press release issued by the Department of Power, Government of Nagaland, the blackout began around 7:42 am following damage to the 132 kV Dimapur–Kohima transmission line. The line reportedly snapped at Kuda Village due to adverse weather conditions, leading to widespread disruption.

Authorities stated that Kohima typically receives power from three sources—Dimapur, Doyang, and Karong (Manipur). However, the situation has been compounded by multiple failures. Supply from the Doyang Generation Station remains completely disrupted due to the collapse of a transmission tower at Longsa village in Wokha district, where restoration work is currently underway.

Additionally, power supply from Manipur has been affected due to a failure of station equipment at the 132/33 kV Yurembam substation, further reducing available sources.

As a result, Kohima is currently dependent solely on the 220/132 kV grid substation at Nargajan in Dimapur, which has also been impacted. Officials said efforts are underway on a war footing to restore the damaged transmission infrastructure at the earliest.

The department has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and assured residents that all necessary measures are being taken to restore normal power supply.