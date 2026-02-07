Body of missing Tripura youth recovered near Dzukou Valley, Kohima Police confirm

Kohima Police have confirmed the recovery of the body of Pranab Das, a 22-year-old from Malaynagar, Nepali Tilla, PS Srinagar, District West Tripura, who was reported missing earlier this year. The discovery marks a significant development in South Police Station case No. 0005/26 U/S 140(2) BNS, which had been under active investigation since the complaint was first lodged by his family.

The initial complaint regarding Pranab Das's disappearance was made on 6 January 2026 at South Police Station, Kohima. Das had arrived in Kohima on January 2, 2026 and was last seen staying at a home stay in Lerie Colony. Authorities registered a formal case following a preliminary enquiry and initiated a comprehensive investigation into his whereabouts.

Investigations revealed that Das checked into the home stay on January 2, and was last seen leaving early on 4 January. Records indicated he had booked an entry ticket to Dzukou Valley from the Viswema entry point on the same day. Statements were taken from the caretaker, taxi driver, family members, and other relevant witnesses. Police also conducted a technical analysis of call data records, bank account transactions, and CCTV footage from surrounding areas.

Multiple search and rescue operations were coordinated by Kohima Police in collaboration with the Southern Angami Youth Organization (SAYO), District administration, and the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA). Drone-assisted searches were conducted across the challenging terrain of Dzukou Valley, but initial efforts failed to locate Das.

On February 6, 2026, information was received about a dead body on the river bank below Dzukou Valley Helipad. In the early hours of February 7, a coordinated team of police, administration officials, SAYO, and local volunteers reached the site, where they recovered the body.

An inquest was conducted at the scene in the presence of district administration members and independent witnesses. Personal belongings found with the deceased included a Dzukou Valley entry slip in the name of Pranab Das, two mobile handsets, a brown wallet with cash, and identification documents, allowing authorities to confirm the identity of the deceased.

The body was transported from the valley with assistance from SAYO volunteers and brought to the police station by ambulance. The family was notified, and "they have requested that no post-mortem examination be conducted till their arrival to Kohima." The body is currently being kept at the police station morgue pending the arrival of relatives for further legal procedures.

At this stage, authorities have stated that it is premature to determine the exact cause of death. However, preliminary observations and available evidence suggest there are no indications of foul play. Kohima Police have expressed appreciation for the cooperation and efforts of SAYO, local volunteers, district administration, NSDMA, and all those involved in the extensive search and recovery operation.