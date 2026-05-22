‘Preserving tribal heritage is not anti-development’: Nagaland governor sounds cultural alarm

Nagaland Governor and Chief Rector of Nagaland University, Nand Kishore Yadav, on May 22 said preserving tribal heritage should not be viewed as opposition to development, but rather as an effort to ensure that progress remains culturally sensitive, inclusive and sustainable.

Addressing the inaugural session of a national seminar on “Revisiting Tribal Heritage of Northeast India: Challenges and Opportunities” organised by the School of Humanities and Education at Nagaland University’s Meriema Campus, Yadav highlighted the significance of safeguarding indigenous cultures amid rapid global changes.

He said tribal communities across Northeast India have protected their cultural identity, oral traditions, customary practices and indigenous knowledge systems for centuries, making them an invaluable part of India’s larger civilisational and cultural heritage.

However, the Governor expressed concern that globalisation, urbanisation, modernisation and technological advancement are increasingly threatening traditional institutions and cultural practices.

He pointed out that indigenous languages are gradually disappearing, oral traditions are fading, and younger generations are moving away from their cultural roots and traditional lifestyles.

“These developments make discussions on tribal heritage highly relevant and meaningful in the present context,” he said.

Yadav also stressed that challenges present opportunities and called upon universities, researchers, policymakers and civil society organisations to work collectively to document, preserve and reinterpret tribal heritage in ways that remain relevant to present-day society.

He said higher educational institutions have an important role in strengthening indigenous knowledge systems, promoting local languages and connecting traditional wisdom with modern scholarship.

Highlighting the role of Nagaland University, he said the institution can contribute significantly through interdisciplinary studies and research initiatives.

The Governor also underlined the importance of tribal wisdom in addressing global concerns, saying indigenous communities possess valuable knowledge on environmental conservation, sustainable living, community harmony and coexistence with nature.

He appreciated the participation of scholars and experts from different parts of the country, saying such exchanges promote deeper understanding and meaningful policy discussions on tribal heritage and development in Northeast India.

Expressing hope that the seminar would generate practical recommendations and valuable insights, Yadav congratulated the organisers, researchers, faculty members and students associated with the event.