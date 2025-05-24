Punjab man held in Nagaland with over 14 kg suspected opium
Nagaland security forces arrested a Punjab man with over 14 kg of suspected opium in Kohima. The seized drugs and accused are now under local police custody for investigation.
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Security forces in Nagaland arrested one individual in possession of over 14 kg of suspected opium in Sechu Zubza area, Kohima during a routine search operation.
CRPF personnel in coordination with the state police seized 14.31 kg of suspected opium from a vehicle travelling from Manipur, they said.
The arrested person hails from Punjab’s Ludhiana, and the drug was recovered from his luggage, the officials said.
The recovered material and the accused have been handed over to the local police station for further legal proceedings.
An investigation has also been initiated, they added.
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