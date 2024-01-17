In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of neglecting the northeastern states and highlighting the lack of infrastructural development in Nagaland. The verbal assault came during a public rally in Nagaland on the third day of the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Addressing Prime Minister Modi directly, Gandhi questioned the credibility of the development claims, stating, "Your tall claims of development demand firsthand experience. Have you braved the broken roads that Nagaland's people navigate daily?" He went on to express his concern over the state of roads in Nagaland, labeling it as an injustice and a betrayal to the people.

"For the people of Nagaland to have to drive through these roads is an injustice. It is a betrayal of the people of Nagaland. How are we expected to bring a positive future to the young people of Nagaland with these roads?" Gandhi emphasized during his speech.

On January 16, the Congress leader stressed the importance of ensuring that the people of Nagaland feel at par with their counterparts from larger states. He asserted that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra aims to bring justice to the people and make politics, society, and the economic structure more equal and accessible to everyone.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which commenced on January 14 from Manipur's Thoubal district, is set to traverse through 15 states, covering 100 Lok Sabha seats. Rahul Gandhi plans to cover over 6,700 kilometers in 67 days, passing through 110 districts. After starting in the northeastern states, the yatra will cut through the north and central regions, concluding in Maharashtra on March 20.