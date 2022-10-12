Congress leader Rahul Gandhi donned a traditional Ao Naga waistcoat at the Bharat Jodo Yatra march in Karnataka on October 12.

Supongmeren, Vice President of the Indian National Congress in Nagaland, also joined the Congress leader.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Challakere town in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

In addition, the Congress leader will meet with around 2000 jobless kids from the southern state. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is now on its 35th day in Karnataka.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and State Congress president DK Shivkumar joined Rahul on the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 12.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 in Kanniyakumari and has travelled 905 kilometres thus far. It will sail through 12 states before arriving at Jammu & Kashmir.

The garment is entirely made of the Ao naga men's traditional shawl. Symbols of animals, birds, weapons, and achievements are neatly embroidered on the coat, which represents the Ao naga men's tradition. Cowrie shells embellish both the front and back of the dress.