Rain, hailstorm lash parts of Nagaland after prolonged dry spell
Rain accompanied by a hailstorm lashed several parts of Nagaland on Monday evening, March 9, bringing relief after more than four months of dry weather across the state, officials said.
- Nagaland experienced rain and hail after over four months of dry weather.
- The dry spell since October led to a decline in natural water resources.
- Water scarcity prompted reduced distribution by the PHE Department.
Rain accompanied by a hailstorm lashed several parts of Nagaland on Monday evening, March 9, bringing relief after more than four months of dry weather across the state, officials said.
The sudden downpour, which lasted for about 40 minutes, was reported in several areas including the state capital Kohima, as well as Dimapur, Tseminyu district and Wokha district.
Officials said the state had been experiencing a prolonged dry spell since the end of October, leading to several natural water sources drying up. Perennial springs, wells and small streams across many areas had either dried up or witnessed a sharp decline in water levels.
The dry conditions had also affected potable water supply, prompting the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department to reportedly reduce water distribution in several localities.
Residents in many areas welcomed the sudden change in weather, with people stepping out to enjoy the rain. Photos and videos circulating on social media showed residents making snowmen using accumulated hailstones.
During the 2025 monsoon season, several parts of Nagaland had witnessed landslides, mudslides and flash floods, which damaged national highways and houses in different districts.
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