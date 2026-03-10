Rain, hailstorm lash parts of Nagaland after prolonged dry spell

Rain accompanied by a hailstorm lashed several parts of Nagaland on Monday evening, March 9, bringing relief after more than four months of dry weather across the state, officials said.



The sudden downpour, which lasted for about 40 minutes, was reported in several areas including the state capital Kohima, as well as Dimapur, Tseminyu district and Wokha district.



Officials said the state had been experiencing a prolonged dry spell since the end of October, leading to several natural water sources drying up. Perennial springs, wells and small streams across many areas had either dried up or witnessed a sharp decline in water levels.



#Nagaland: After a prolonged dry spell since November 2025, #Kohima witnesses heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms.



The sudden change in weather brought relief after months of dry conditions in the state capital. pic.twitter.com/FHsg78X4KT — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 9, 2026





The dry conditions had also affected potable water supply, prompting the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department to reportedly reduce water distribution in several localities.

Residents in many areas welcomed the sudden change in weather, with people stepping out to enjoy the rain. Photos and videos circulating on social media showed residents making snowmen using accumulated hailstones.



During the 2025 monsoon season, several parts of Nagaland had witnessed landslides, mudslides and flash floods, which damaged national highways and houses in different districts.