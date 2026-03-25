Rain, thunderstorms likely in Nagaland from March 28

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority has forecast a change in weather conditions across Nagaland, with rainfall and thunderstorms expected to intensify towards the end of the month.

According to an official release issued by the NSDMA under the Home Department, weather conditions are likely to remain generally stable from March 25 to 27, with no major warnings. However, isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may occur at a few places, particularly during afternoon and evening hours.

From March 28 onwards, weather activity is expected to increase, with light rainfall likely in districts such as Longleng, Mokokchung, Peren, Phek, Tseminyu and Zunheboto. On March 29, several districts including Kohima, Chümoukedima, Mokokchung and Mon are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, while Longleng may witness moderate to heavy intermittent showers.

The authority also warned of localized thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph in districts like Peren, Kohima and Phek during the forecast period.

Advising caution, the NSDMA urged residents to avoid open fields, hilltops and taking shelter under large trees during thunderstorms. People have also been asked to secure loose outdoor objects due to the possibility of strong winds.

The authority further appealed to the public to stay updated with official weather advisories and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.