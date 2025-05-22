S Phangnon Konyak, representing Nagaland in the Rajya Sabha, has been appointed to the Court of Nagaland University following nomination by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The appointment positions Konyak to directly influence policy decisions and academic direction at the state's premier educational institution. She plans to work closely with university administrators to review existing policies and programmes under the framework established by the Nagaland University Act of 1989.

Konyak accepted the responsibility with a clear mission to elevate the institution's national standing.

The university has produced notable graduates who now serve as senior bureaucrats, elected officials, and professionals across various sectors. Building on this foundation, Konyak emphasised her focus on enhancing educational quality and implementing progressive policies through active stakeholder engagement.

Her appointment comes at a crucial time when regional universities face pressure to compete with established national institutions. The Court of Nagaland University, as the institution's highest decision-making body, will benefit from parliamentary representation as it charts its future course.